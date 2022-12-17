scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Bid to de-congest Emergency ward :Shift stable patients from Emergency to wards in 96 hours: New PGI order

The order, issued by PGI director Dr Vivek Lal, states that patients must be shifted to the respective units/wards/areas for continuation of treatment at the earliest.

Outside the PGIMER Emergency (Express Archives)

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Friday issued an order asking all stakeholder departments to ensure that no patient is kept in the Emergency OPD (triage area, hall A, B, C and hall L-corridor), Emergency Surgery OPD, Advanced Trauma Centre OPD (triage area, yellow/green area, disaster ward, heart command and APC Emergency) of the hospital for more than 96 hours at the maximum.

The order, issued by PGI director Dr Vivek Lal, states that patients must be shifted to the respective units/wards/areas for continuation of treatment at the earliest. To ensure patient care, the faculty in-charge posted in the main Emergency/ATC OPD/APC Emergency /Heart Command will prepare the admission files of the patients under the departments and units concerned and will hold the sole prerogative to subsequently transfer the patient to the departments, wards, and units concerned within the stated time duration — maximum of 96 hours.

The Emergency ward of the PGI has been overburdened and overworked, with more than 150 patients in wards 1 to 4, and around 200 patients receiving immediate treatment in the halls of the institute, on an average on any given day. Apart from this, there are usually a bunch of patients waiting on stretchers for beds to be allotted.

More from Chandigarh

“For more than five months now, we have been taking stock of the situation in the Emergency ward, which is always overburdened, with patients from across the region seeking treatment here. We cannot and will not turn anyone away. Everyone who walks into this institute will receive the best medical care possible. The only way to help more patients get services at PGI is to decongest the Emergency ward. After almost daily visits to the Emergency areas and trauma centres, we have realised that patients were not being transferred to the wards of the units and departments even after they were stable and out of danger. So, now the authority to transfer a patient, after a complete analysis of the health and condition of the patient, will lie with the in-charge of the Emergency ward. All the stakeholder departments will also make their best efforts to refer the patients back to the referral institute after providing the required tertiary-level care at the PGI. This order will come into force with immediate effect,” said Vivek Lal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...
Bihar liquor law: Less than 1% convicted since 2016Premium
Bihar liquor law: Less than 1% convicted since 2016

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 07:57:05 am
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Benzema’s cryptic post ahead of final, Messi likely to stay at PSG, Mbappe’s 15-year-old brother makes PSG debut

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close