Bid to de-congest Emergency ward :Shift stable patients from Emergency to wards in 96 hours: New PGI order

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Friday issued an order asking all stakeholder departments to ensure that no patient is kept in the Emergency OPD (triage area, hall A, B, C and hall L-corridor), Emergency Surgery OPD, Advanced Trauma Centre OPD (triage area, yellow/green area, disaster ward, heart command and APC Emergency) of the hospital for more than 96 hours at the maximum.

The order, issued by PGI director Dr Vivek Lal, states that patients must be shifted to the respective units/wards/areas for continuation of treatment at the earliest. To ensure patient care, the faculty in-charge posted in the main Emergency/ATC OPD/APC Emergency /Heart Command will prepare the admission files of the patients under the departments and units concerned and will hold the sole prerogative to subsequently transfer the patient to the departments, wards, and units concerned within the stated time duration — maximum of 96 hours.

The Emergency ward of the PGI has been overburdened and overworked, with more than 150 patients in wards 1 to 4, and around 200 patients receiving immediate treatment in the halls of the institute, on an average on any given day. Apart from this, there are usually a bunch of patients waiting on stretchers for beds to be allotted.

“For more than five months now, we have been taking stock of the situation in the Emergency ward, which is always overburdened, with patients from across the region seeking treatment here. We cannot and will not turn anyone away. Everyone who walks into this institute will receive the best medical care possible. The only way to help more patients get services at PGI is to decongest the Emergency ward. After almost daily visits to the Emergency areas and trauma centres, we have realised that patients were not being transferred to the wards of the units and departments even after they were stable and out of danger. So, now the authority to transfer a patient, after a complete analysis of the health and condition of the patient, will lie with the in-charge of the Emergency ward. All the stakeholder departments will also make their best efforts to refer the patients back to the referral institute after providing the required tertiary-level care at the PGI. This order will come into force with immediate effect,” said Vivek Lal.