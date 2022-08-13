DD’s historical series on Swaraj to commence on August 14

Continuing with the year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration commemorating the freedom struggle on the 75th Independence Day, Doordarshan has come up with a historic show entitled Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha, set to commence from August 14. Rajinder Chaudhary, Additional Director General (ADG, Regional) launched the promo here on Friday, at the UT State Guest House, Chandigarh.

A 75-episode-series will be aired every Sunday from 9 to 10 pm on DD National. The series tells the story of the unsung heroes who played key roles in India’s development, depicting the history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century. The show consists of 75 episodes in Hindi as well as in nine regional languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assames — in addition to English. The serial in regional languages will be telecast on the regional networks of Doordarshan from August 20. The audio version will be broadcast on All India Radio.

Manoj Joshi, a renowned actor, plays the narrator. Apart from this, Doordarshan is also undergoing a major revamp based on the theme of Naye Bharat Ka Naya Doordarshan with the launch of a number of new serials that are set to release, like Jai Bharati, Corporate Sarpanch and Yeh Dil Maange More, etc., with the message of patriotism and women empowerment.

“The aim is to speak about the unsung heroes of Swaraj that will take us back in time through its authentic information and quality production,” said Chaudhary. He added, “This series will foster awareness in masses about lesser known historical tales of India’s struggle for Independence.”