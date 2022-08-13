scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

DD’s historical series on Swaraj to commence on August 14

A 75-episode-series will be aired every Sunday from 9 to 10 pm on DD National. The series tells the story of the unsung heroes who played key roles in India’s development, depicting the history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century.

Written by Harkanwar Kaur | Chandigarh |
August 13, 2022 2:27:02 am
The series will foster awareness in masses about lesser known historical tales of India’s struggle for Independence. (Representational/File)

Continuing with the year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration commemorating the freedom struggle on the 75th Independence Day, Doordarshan has come up with a historic show entitled Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha, set to commence from August 14. Rajinder Chaudhary, Additional Director General (ADG, Regional) launched the promo here on Friday, at the UT State Guest House, Chandigarh.

A 75-episode-series will be aired every Sunday from 9 to 10 pm on DD National. The series tells the story of the unsung heroes who played key roles in India’s development, depicting the history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century. The show consists of 75 episodes in Hindi as well as in nine regional languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assames — in addition to English. The serial in regional languages will be telecast on the regional networks of Doordarshan from August 20. The audio version will be broadcast on All India Radio.

Manoj Joshi, a renowned actor, plays the narrator. Apart from this, Doordarshan is also undergoing a major revamp based on the theme of Naye Bharat Ka Naya Doordarshan with the launch of a number of new serials that are set to release, like Jai Bharati, Corporate Sarpanch and Yeh Dil Maange More, etc., with the message of patriotism and women empowerment.

More from Chandigarh

“The aim is to speak about the unsung heroes of Swaraj that will take us back in time through its authentic information and quality production,” said Chaudhary. He added, “This series will foster awareness in masses about lesser known historical tales of India’s struggle for Independence.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:27:02 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement