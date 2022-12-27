DC Yashpal Garg orders check at all 10 Chandigarh night shelters from today

The Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday issued directions to all Sub Divisional Magistrates to conduct checks from Tuesday onward at night shelters that had been set up by the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh throughout the city.

The move by the administration comes in response to a severe cold wave gripping the northern part of the country, which has already claimed 10 lives in Delhi.

At least 10 night shelters have been set up by the UT civic body at places like PGI, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, Sector 19, among other locations.

The SDMs were instructed to check the nightshelters between midnight and 3am. The orders were issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Yashpal Garg (who is the officiating DC), who mentioned that he himself will check the quality of blankets, electric heaters, pillow covers etc being provided in these shelters.

In a detailed order, each of the SDM was to list out the locations in their respective areas — like bus stops, railway stations, major hospitals, verandahs in markets and underpasses — which are generally used by the homeless persons to sleep at night.

The order further states, “Thereafter, SDMs are to undertake a round at night in their respective areas to see whether people are sleeping in the open. If anyone is found sleeping in the open, then it is advised that they be shifted to a nearby night shelters. The night round should be preferably conducted between midnight to 03.00 am. The first such night round is to be carried out within a day or two, with follow-ups in the first week of January.

During the night rounds, the arrangements at the night shelters may also be checked and feedback regarding the same be provided to the concerned officers of the municipal corporation.

The observations during the night rounds are also to be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, with a signed copy being sent to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh. Senior officers said that DC Yashpal Garg himself, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner, may also undertake night rounds in the next few days. The NGOs/ voluntary organisations and corporate firms have been requested to come forward and donate blankets and woollen clothes to the needy by the administration.

Vigilance complaint against night shelters

Meanwhile, a Zirakpur-based man, Mandeep Kumar, has filed a complaint with the UT vigilance wing alleging many shortcomings in the night shelters set up by municipal corporation of Chandigarh. The shortcomings that Mandeep pointed out in his complaint include the absence of a heavy power air blower-heater for 25 people in each night shelter.

“In reality, over 50 persons depend on one air blower heater. The contractor does not provide a 4 inch thick cushioned foam matrix or standard size having density 35 kg/cum to 50kg/cum and minimum cotton 3kg or heavy blanket complete set for a single person. The contractor does not replace the covers for bed sheets and pillows in each shelter on a daily basis and does not replace quilts/blankets once a week. The size of one waterproof night shelter is 15m x 6m ( side height 3m and in centre 4.5m ). The contractor makes many shelters into one roof to save money, in violation of terms and conditions of his tender.

The contractor does not do wooden flooring of ply over battens that are of minimum 4 inch height. CCTV cameras are also absent in the night shelters,” the complaint filed reads.