DC visits flood-prone areas in Mohali, issues notice to firm for blocking waterflow

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan, along with the other officers of the district administration and the drainage department, visited the flood prone areas at Bhankharpur, Tiwana, Jharmari and Nagla near Handesra on Taangri river and inspected the vulnerable spots.

The DC also issued a show-cause notice to a real estate company whose activities have been alleging obstructing the flow of water.

During his visit to Nagla village to check the flood preparations, the DC ordered the construction of relief cut and making inlets by laying pipes in the bundh to ensure that the excess water flows back into Taangri river.

He directed that similar inlets and relief cuts be constructed at Rampur Kalan to check the Ghaggar water from

overflowing into villages. Besides this, he also directed that strict vigil be kept at vulnerable points.

The site inspection revealed that the construction of Omaxe complex in Jharmari caused the stagnation of water. The DC ordered that a show cause notice be issued to Omaxe to resort the issue of laying adequate pipes.

He also instructed the drainage department and EOs of the Municipal Councils to identify the commercial complexes and colonies whose construction cause obstruction to the flow of the rain water.

After inspecting the vulnerable areas, the DC directed the drainage department officials to initiate timely action for cleaning Sukhna choe at Zirakpur, with special emphasis on cleaning of grass, weed and other wild growth to save the nearby agricultural lands from water overflow in case of heavy downpour.

He also directed that studs be placed and construction of abutments be done for strengthening of Tiwana Bundh.

It was observed that people of nearby areas had encroached upon the Jharmari drain area and thus, immediate demarcation and re-excavation of Jharmari drain, through MGNREGA, was ordered.

Rain exposes lag in monsoon preparedness

The heavy rains on Wednesday also exposed the ill-preparedness of the Muncipal Corporation (MC) as waterlogging was seen in many parts of the city. The low lying areas in Phase 2, Phase 3B-2, Mohali and Kumbra villages and Shahi Majra village and the internal roads were submerged.

In Kharar the situation was even worse as the roads leading towards the town were flooded and long traffic jams were witnessed. The potholes on Landran-Kharar road turned into ponds, with water logging at several places, making the movement of vehicles difficult.

Kharar main road, where the fly over is being constructed, was also flooded with rain water and resulted in traffic jams.

