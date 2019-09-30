Mohali: DC to take decision on the fate of nightclubs

Girish Dayalan will seek a report from the Excise department about the licences issued to nightclubs after SSP Kuldeep Chahal wrote to him, asking him to cancel the licences.

Chahal had written to the DC after the recovery of 102 gm cocaine from the driver of the owner of Hypnotic Night club. It came to light that the drugs were being sold during parties in the night clubs.

The DC told Chandigarh Newsline that in case they find any deficiencies in the licenses, they will be canceled. “We have to take care of the law and order situation. If the clubs are posing any threat to it and the police are writing to us, then we will act accordingly. I will take suitable action this week after going through the process,” he said.

At present seven clubs are operating in the district, while the license of the one-night club in Phase 11 was canceled permanently in August after a Punjab police commando posted in Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh’s security details was shot dead outside the club.

Six clubs are being run in Zirakpur, an area considered notorious for holding late-night parties. Last week, four cases were registered against the club owners for operating after 12 am.

The Hypnotic Club is also located in Zirakpur.