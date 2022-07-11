scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

DC terminates services of patwari, issues notice to tehsildar, clerk

The administration stated that during the field visit of the Estate Officer, it was observed that illegal construction was being carried out in the periphery area at Kishangarh village, which isa clear violation of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 11, 2022 12:55:41 pm
Orders were issued by the SDM (East) in which all officers/officials concerned were directed to keep an effective check on any such construction activity which is being carried out illegally.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has terminated the services of a patwari and issued a show-cause notice to tehsildar (periphery) and a clerk.

“As Makhan Kanungo and Mandeep Dhillon (Tehsildar Periphery) failed to perform duty and abide by the orders issued by the SDM (East) and as per provisions of Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, a show-cause notice is being issued to him. The termination notice has been issued to Rameshwar (Patwari) who also failed to perform his duties,” said a statement issued by the Chandigarh Administration.

