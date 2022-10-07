scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

5 days after peddler fled from custody, 4 Patiala jail officials suspended

The drug peddler Amrik Singh escaped from custody after being taken to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

A show cause notice has also been issued to Patiala Jail Superintendent Patiala Manjit Singh Tiwana and Assistant Jail Superintendent Jagjit Singh, the spokesperson added. (Representational)

Five days after a drug peddler Amrik Singh escaped from custody after being taken to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the Punjab Prisons department Thursday suspended Deputy Superintendent (Security), Warrant Officer and two Warders of Patiala Central Jail.

“According to the orders issued in this regard, DSP (Security) Varun Sharma posted for prison security, Assistant Superintendent cum Warrant Officer Harbans Singh, Jail Warder Satpal Singh and Mandeep Singh have been suspended,” an official spokesperson said.

“Amrik Singh, a resident of Dedna village of Ghagga block of Patiala, was serving his sentence in Patiala jail from where he was admitted to Rajindra Hospital on the pretext of treatment. The prisoner escaped from the hospital due to the negligence of these staff members,” the spokesperson further stated.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 07:55:37 am
