Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

In 4 days, only 1 Covid positive case in Punjab

As of Saturday, the state had only 23 active cases and none of them on oxygen, ICU, or ventilator support.

Health authorities indicated that they were hopeful of zero active cases too soon. (Representational)

In an affirmation of flattening Covid graph, Punjab has reported only one positive case in last four days and only two deaths in last over one month, data sourced from Punjab government’s medical bulletin shows.

As of Saturday, the state had only 23 active cases and none of them on oxygen, ICU, or ventilator support. Punjab had reported seven Covid deaths in October 7, as against 20 in September and 103 in August.

On Saturday, a total of 3,399 patients underwent Covid test and none returned positive while on December 2, out of 3,126 tests, only one, a person in Faridkot, tested positive. Prior to that, on December 1 and November 30, of 4465 and 2253 tests, respectively, none returned positive.

On November 29, five patients had tested positive out of 1,320 who went for test while on November 28 only two patients (one each in Ludhiana and Mohali) had tested positive. The state had conducted 2013 test on November 28.

From April 1 till December 3, Punjab reported a total of 24,837 positive cases and 209 deaths. The state had witnessed a spike in Covid cases in the months of July and August, before the numbers began to decline from September onwards. Dr Rajiv Bhaskar, nodal officer for Covid -19 cases, had earlier indicated that guidelines if any will be issued based on the positivity rate.

Health authorities indicated that they were hopeful of zero active cases too soon.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 08:19:35 am
