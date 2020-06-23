Days ahead of monsoon, only 50 per cent of UT’s road gullies cleared

There are 30,000 road gullies in Chandigarh and municipal corporation officials said they have been able to clean only around 15,000 gullies. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) (Representational) There are 30,000 road gullies in Chandigarh and municipal corporation officials said they have been able to clean only around 15,000 gullies. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) (Representational)

Residents of Chandigarh should brace for water-logging. Even as monsoon is predicted to arrive in the city on June 25, the civic body has been able to clear only 50 per cent of the road gullies.

Chief Engineer of the municipal corporation Shailender said all the road gullies will be cleaned only by July 15. On the delay, he said, “Due to lockdown, certain things were restricted and work couldn’t begin. Moreover, most of the gullies on main roads have been cleaned and those on internal roads are left.”

Chandigarh already faces a problem of capacity of road gullies. Two days ago, showers had caused water-logging at the roundabouts too. “We have cleared the road gullies near the roundabouts,” the chief engineer said. He added that this time, they have given small carts to the labour and no malba (debris) would be found accumulated at the road side.

“Malba will be collected and kept in the carts to dispose it of. It wont be accumulated on sides after cleaning as before,” he said.

Every year, around Rs 1.25 crore is spent on cleaning road gullies, but the water logging continues. Last year too, the issue was raised in the general House because despite spending this amount, the roads were clogged during monsoon.

At a House meeting last year on the same issue, the officers had said that their “road gullies cannot handle rain water if it is over 25 mm”. During the first pre-monsoon shower last year, the city received 29 mm rainfall and was flooded.

The engineering wing said, northern sectors from sector 1 to 20 have road gullies of capacity upto 15 mm, sectors 20 to 40 have gullies upto 20 km capacity and southern sectors have it upto 25 mm. “Recently there was rain upto 43 mm and that our road gullies cannot handle. So it will take some time for water to drain out,” said an official requesting anonymity.

