Days after Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, rejig in PR dept

Two days after removing Opinder Singh Lamba as additional director Public Relations to CM Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government on Friday replaced MS Jaggi as secretary of Public Relations with Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

Sumit Jarangal, director of Information and Public Relation was also replaced with Sonali Giri. The massive rejig in public relations department has taken place after the government faced criticism following the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala. Lamba has been working with successive Chief Ministers for over two decades. He rose to the position of additional director while being associated with the CMO.