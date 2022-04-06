Days after eviction FIR, Elante MD held for sexual assault

THE EXECUTIVE Director of Elante Mall, Anil Malhotra, has been arrested for sexual assault, molestation, stalking and criminal intimidation. He was remanded in three-day police custody Tuesday.

He was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Dr Aman Inder Singh.

Sources said the 45-year-old woman, who lodged the FIR against Anil Malhotra, has been known to the accused since 2005. The woman recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate on Tuesday. Sources said police demanded Malhotra’s custody for five days for recovering his cell phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets which were used for harassing the woman. The court allowed three-day police custody. Sources said that the victim had worked with the accused.

Malhotra was also named in the FIR registered for forcibly taking the possession of a food court, Ayaan, which was rented to one Puneet Gupta of Sector 18, inside the Elante Mall three days ago. That FIR was registered under bailable offences, including wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, a representative of Elnate Mall declined to make comment on the development claiming that the present FIR against Malhotra is his personal matter.

The representative said that it has nothing to do with Elante Mall.

Sources said that the fresh FIR under the sexual assault charges against Malhotra was registered on Monday. He was arrested on Monday night. “Anil Malhotra was also arrested in connection with the FIR registered under bailable charges and released on bail. He was remanded in three-day police custody in connection with the sexual assault case. Efforts are being made to recover the electronic gadgets which were used in the crime,” a police officer said. Sources said that the woman alleged in her complaint that Malhotra used to harass her and chase her despite her strong objection.

Sources said earlier also a complaint of similar nature was registered against the accused but the woman had later retracted her allegations. A case under sections 354, 354D and 506 of the IPC was registered at Industrial Area police station. Before joining the Elante Mall, Malhotra had been posted as a general manager with a leading five-star hotel in Sector 17 for a long time.