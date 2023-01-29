Days after Damanpreet selected LoP in MC, AAP dissolves UT unit

THREE DAYS after at least eight Aam Adami Party (AAP) councillors expressed their displeasure over the selection of councillor Damanpreet Singh as the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Municipal Corporation, the entire organisation of Chandigarh AAP was dissolved with immediate effect on Saturday. The order was issued from the office of AAP senior leader, Jarnail Singh, who is incharge Punjab and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, councillor Damanpreet Singh from ward Number-17 was announced as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of the party unanimously in the pre-house meeting of all 14 AAP councillors in Sector 20 on Saturday evening. Sources said that the order about the dissolving the entire Chandigarh organisation came moments after the end of the pre-house meeting.

Jarnail Singh, incharge Punjab and Chandigarh, sent the orders to senior leaders, who further circulated these to the party councillors. Pradeep Chabra holds the charge of co-incharge of AAP, Chandigarh.. Prem Garg holds the charge of President, Chandigarh, AAP. Their posts were also dissolved.

Prem Garg, AAP, Chandigarh, convener, said, “The entire AAP organisation was dissolved.

New organisation officials bearers will be elected. The order was released today evening. Yesterday, AAP Unit of Haryana was also dissolved”.

A senior AAP leader said, “AAP’s central leadership was not happy with the developments taking place inside the party unit since after the Mayoral elections, in which all three posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor were gone to BJP. The central leadership was sure that this time, AAP councillors would manage to win the Mayoral election this time.

The leadership ensured that one post either Mayor, Deputy Mayor or Senior Deputy Mayor would go to the AAP. The leadership was also disturbed over the displeasure expressed by at least nine AAP councillors over the selection of councillor Damanpreet Singh as the Leader of Opposition (LOP) on January 25.”

“The central leadership is under the impression that the Chandigarh party unit has been weakening for the last many months. There are chances to introduce new faces in the organisational structure. Though it was evident that central leadership was not happy with the current party situation, the decision to dissolve the entire organisation from president rank to booth level was unexpected. It comes like a bombshell”, another party leader, who is also a councillor, told The Indian Express.

On January 25, at least eight AAP councillors had come in the revolt of Damanpreet Singh, shooting a letter to the central leadership expressing their displeasure over the selection of Singh as LOP without their consents. They, including the former LOP, Yogesh Dhingra, a councillor from Ward Number-25, had stated in the letter, “The selection of LOP without the consent of 14 councillors and at your own level will create a groupism in the party”. Seven other councillors were Prem Lata, Poonam, Jaswinder Kaur, Neha, Lakhbir Singh, Manaur and Ram Chander Yadav.

One of the eight councillors, who wrote to the central leadership, said, “Senior leaders from Delhi were in touch with us Since Janaury 25. We explained to them how the decision of LOP was taken without taking us into confidence. We believe that the decision to dissolved the entire Chandigarh unit will prove good for the party. The one-year term of LOP Yogesh Dhingra had ended but the new LOP should be selected with the consent of all the 14 councillors.”