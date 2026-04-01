Daylight robbery in Kharar: Delivery worker attacked, Rs 7,000 looted by bike-borne assailants

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In an incident of daylight robbery, a gas cylinder delivery worker was reportedly attacked and looted by two unidentified assailants in Kharar’s Khuni Majra area. The accused, riding a motorcycle, assaulted the victim with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with Rs 7,000 in cash. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the suspects.
According to information, the victim, Vikas Kumar (35), originally from Rampur Moti village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, is currently residing in Khuni Majra, Kharar, where he works as a gas cylinder delivery agent for an Indian company.
In his complaint to the police, Vikas stated that on March 26 at around 2 pm, he had gone to deliver cylinders at Global City, Sector 124, carrying a vehicle loaded with 36 cylinders. After completing the delivery, he parked his vehicle by the roadside while returning and stopped to have his meal.
During this time, two young boys arrived on a motorcycle and approached him, initiating a conversation regarding cylinder booking. Vikas helped one of them download a mobile app, after which both men left the spot.
However, a short while later, when Vikas attempted to start his vehicle, the same two individuals returned. They immediately opened the vehicle door and took away the keys. One of the accused then forcibly snatched Rs 7,000 — cash collected from cylinder payments — from his pocket.
When Vikas resisted, the assailants attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, striking him on the head and leaving him injured. After committing the crime, both accused fled the scene.
Passersby rushed to his aid and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted for treatment. After regaining consciousness, he recorded his statement with the police.
Based on the complaint, Sadar Kharar police station has registered a case against unidentified persons under charges of robbery, wrongful restraint, and assault.
“CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest,” a police official said.
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