Daylight robbery in Kharar: Delivery worker attacked, Rs 7,000 looted by bike-borne assailants

Two motorcycle-borne assailants attacked and robbed a gas cylinder delivery man of ₹7,000 at knifepoint in Kharar’s Khuni Majra area on March 26. (Express File Photo for representation)

In an incident of daylight robbery, a gas cylinder delivery worker was reportedly attacked and looted by two unidentified assailants in Kharar’s Khuni Majra area. The accused, riding a motorcycle, assaulted the victim with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with Rs 7,000 in cash. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the suspects.

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According to information, the victim, Vikas Kumar (35), originally from Rampur Moti village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, is currently residing in Khuni Majra, Kharar, where he works as a gas cylinder delivery agent for an Indian company.

In his complaint to the police, Vikas stated that on March 26 at around 2 pm, he had gone to deliver cylinders at Global City, Sector 124, carrying a vehicle loaded with 36 cylinders. After completing the delivery, he parked his vehicle by the roadside while returning and stopped to have his meal.