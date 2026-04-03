Daylight robbery: Armed assailants fire shots, loot Rs 3.5 lakh from gas agency employee

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In a daylight robbery, two masked bike-borne assailants opened fire and looted around Rs 3.5 lakh from a gas agency employee near Peer Sohana (Kharar) on Thursday afternoon, creating panic in the area.
According to the preliminary information, Vipin, an employee at a PANSP gas agency warehouse, was travelling on his motorcycle carrying cash, accompanied by his acquaintance Dharampal. He had reportedly just left the agency premises with approximately Rs 3.5 lakh in cash.
As they reached near the Peer Sohana area, two masked men on a motorcycle approached them from behind. Eyewitnesses said the attackers rode alongside and struck Vipin with the butt of a pistol. When Vipin and Dharampal attempted to resist, the assailants fired shots in the air to intimidate them, triggering chaos in the vicinity.
Moments later, the attackers fired another shot near Vipin’s feet, further frightening the victims. Taking advantage of the situation, they snatched the bag containing cash and fled the scene at high speed. The stolen amount is estimated to be around Rs 3.5 lakh.
Police from Sadar Kharar Police Station rushed to the spot upon receiving information and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused.
Police officials stated that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the culprits soon. The incident has raised serious concerns about security in the area, with locals demanding increased police patrolling to prevent such crimes.
DSP Karan Sandhu said that “statements of the gas agency employees have been recorded. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. A case of robbery and under the Arms Act will be registered against unknown persons”.
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