Daylight robbery: Armed assailants fire shots, loot Rs 3.5 lakh from gas agency employee

In a daylight robbery, two masked bike-borne assailants opened fire and looted around Rs 3.5 lakh from a gas agency employee near Peer Sohana (Kharar) on Thursday afternoon, creating panic in the area.

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According to the preliminary information, Vipin, an employee at a PANSP gas agency warehouse, was travelling on his motorcycle carrying cash, accompanied by his acquaintance Dharampal. He had reportedly just left the agency premises with approximately Rs 3.5 lakh in cash.

As they reached near the Peer Sohana area, two masked men on a motorcycle approached them from behind. Eyewitnesses said the attackers rode alongside and struck Vipin with the butt of a pistol. When Vipin and Dharampal attempted to resist, the assailants fired shots in the air to intimidate them, triggering chaos in the vicinity.