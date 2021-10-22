Daylight killing leaves villagers on edge

THE DAYLIGHT murder of a woman, Vinita Singh, in a congested residential locality Thursday morning shocked the entire village. As the news about the gruesome murder spread, people from all the corners of the village Hallomajra rushed to the spot. An inconsolable Pratyush (12), the only child of the victim, who first saw the motionless body of his mother in a pool of blood, stood in utter disbelief.

His father, Ranjit Singh, was told about the murder of his wife by one of the neighbours.

The entire street was cordoned by the police personnel, who were trying to ascertain maximum details about Vinita and one suspect, who is believed to had visited the house in the absence of her husband and son. To the police’s surprise, there were not many people willing to talk about the family. All the locals were shell-shocked as no one saw this coming. Most of the neighbours preferred to maintain a distance from the incident and declined to talk on it.

Somnath Singh, one of the neighbours of the family, said, “We heard the cries of Pratyush, who told us about his mother. We were shocked to see it. Indeed, in the morning, some of the local residents had spotted a suspicious man coming out from victim’s house but no one had expected that this would happen. The suspect had been visiting the house earlier also.”

A woman neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said, “Vinita was a lively person. Although, she did not interact much with the people in the neighborhood. The family has been staying here on rent.”

ASP (South) Shruti Arora, said, “Though we received leads from the husband of victim, neighbours refused to talk much about the victim. There are no CCTV cameras in the locality. A camera was installed on the main road. The footage of his camera being scrutinised.”

A police officer said, “We are sure the victim had struggled and must have cried for help. The body was lying in the house for five to six hours.”