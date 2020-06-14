6-day-old infant, 4 more test positive in Chandigarh

The three contacts from Sector 47, include a two-year-old girl, 13-year-old girl and 40-year-old woman. The patient from Khuda Jassu is a 14-year-old boy. (Representational) The three contacts from Sector 47, include a two-year-old girl, 13-year-old girl and 40-year-old woman. The patient from Khuda Jassu is a 14-year-old boy. (Representational)

Five people, including a six-day-old infant from Bapu Dham Colony, tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday. The tally of patients in the city is now 350, with 50 active cases.

Apart from the infant, three family contacts of a resident from Sector 47 and one family contact of the patient from Khudda Jassu also tested positive for the disease. The three contacts from Sector 47, include a two-year-old girl, 13-year-old girl and 40-year-old woman. The patient from Khuda Jassu is a 14-year-old boy.

Apart from this, at least 30 community contacts of a Delhi resident, who tested positive here while staying with her family in colony number four, have been placed under institutional quarantine.

