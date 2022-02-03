Day of ML Verma’s martyrdom marked as Anti-Terrorism Day

Martyrdom of former IAS officer M L Verma was observed as Anti-Terrorism Day at several places in Haryana on Tuesday. On this day, Verma, his wife, two sons, his driver and gunman were killed in a terrorist attack in 1992.

Verma was Additional Principal Secretary to the then chief minister Bhajan Lal and used to present the point of view of Haryana government on crucial issues, including those related to Chandigarh and construction of SYL canal. The terrorists had opened firing on his car, when Verma along with his family was going to his native village Lalhari Kalan (Yamunanagar) in 1992 and killed six people.

For the past three decades, the functions are held every year to remember Verma’s contribution as an administrator. This time too, functions were held in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Sirsa, Guhla-Cheeka (Kaithal) Chhachhrauli and his native village to pay tribute to him. The outgoing sarpanch of his native village, Kuldeep Singh, said Verma was known for simplicity and friendly nature. Verma’s younger brother Sanjeev Verma is Commissioner of Karnal division and director of Haryana Seeds Development Corporation.