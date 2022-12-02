Day before carnival, police issue traffic advisory

A day before the commencement of three-day long Chandigarh Carnival – 2022 at open ground opposite Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, the Chandigarh traffic police issued a detailed traffic advisory for commuters Thursday. Motorists were advised to avoid using Sector 16-10 dividing road on Madhya Marg for next two days. Around 45 traffic police personnel will be deputed around the venue to regulate the traffic flow.

Emergency vehicles and ambulances will be given preference for passing the stretch. Meanwhile, designated parking areas were made for the public coming to the carnival, which will start Friday and end on Sunday. Motorists have been asked to use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic jam.

The advisory says, “General public is advised to park their vehicles efficiently at designated parking lots only. People are advised to not park/ply their vehicles on cycle track/pedestrian pathway and no parking areas, otherwise strict action will be taken and the vehicles will be towed away. In case a vehicle is towed away, please contact the traffic helpline number 1073”.

A detailed list of parking spaces was also released for the public. Areas including Army tank parking, Sector 10, open ground parking adjacent to Army tank, Sector 10, skating rink ground, Sector 10, parking area behind Chandigarh Police Headquarters and UT Secretariat in Sector 9, parking area behind Punjab Police Headquarters up to Kendriya Sadan in Sector 9 are among the designated areas.

Other areas include parking area in front of SCOs of Sector 9 on Madhya Marg, parking in front of the main gate of Rose Garden, Sector 16, rear side parking at Rose Garden, parking in front of Hotel Taj, Sector 17, parking in front of TDI Mall, Sector 17, and the parking lots in Sector 17 market.

“As the carnival is going to happen after a gap of two years, heavy footfall is expected. At the same time, weapons will also be displayed at the Military Literature Festival near Sukhna Lake on Saturday and Sunday. It will also increase the footfall. Adequate traffic arrangements were made,” DSP (traffic) Gurjeet Kaur said.