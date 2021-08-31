Day before Chandigarh visit, Rawat says Punjab polls to be fought under Gandhis

AMID a crisis in Punjab Congress, party general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat’s flip-flops on who would be the CM face in 2022 elections are adding to the confusion already prevailing in the state unit.

The Malikarjun Kharge panel, after having met party leaders from Punjab, had stated that the election in Punjab would be fought under the leadership of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Last week, after a revolt by a couple of ministers and MLAs seeking removal Amarinder as CM, Rawat made a statement that the 2022 election would be fought under the leadership of Amarinder.

Rawat took a U-turn Monday, when he told the media that the election will be fought under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi but there were personalities in Punjab including Amarinder Singh, and Navjot Sidhu who would lead the campaign in 2022.

His U-turn came after PPCC general secretary incharge Pargat Singh took on Rawat on Sunday stating that Rawat should clarify why Kharge panel had stated the election would be fought under the leadership of Gandhis. Pargat had said Rawat should tell when this decision was changed that instead of Gandhis being the face, it would be Amarinder.

Rawat, on Monday, also said the party will be utilising Pargat Singh’s name also, Rawat said, “I do not talk to partymen through media. This is wrong. This will be setting up a wrong precedent. We will fight the election under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. That is our identification. But there are personalities in Punjab like Captain Amarinder, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Even Pargat Singh’s name will also be utilised, he is a hockey star. He has brought laurels to the country and Punjab has many other personalities also. We will all fight the election together so that the party could win.”

While Rawat’s statement last week that election would be fought under CM’s leadership had come as a setback for the rivals and Sidhu camp. But he changed his statement again on Monday. Senior party leaders state that Rawat’s flip-flops were creating confusion.

“Those statements are only adding to the problem. Nobody knows what is going to happen. A Congress worker does not know what to do. The high command should clear this confusion and make it clear,” said a party leader on anonymity.

Another senior leader said, “It appears even the high command is not in control. They seem to be flip-flopping in their mind about who would be the CM face. I am sure Rawat would not be saying all this on his own. He is a seasoned leader. He knows what he is saying.”

Sidhu camp is, however, unhappy with Rawat. “Rawat is now on Amarinder’s side. He is saying what Amarinder wants him to say,” said a leader.

The political war is getting worse ahead of Rawat’s visit to Chandigarh. He is scheduled to visit Chandigarh Tuesday.