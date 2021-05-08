Day before anti-lockdown protest: Capt Amarinder says farm unions can’t dictate terms, asks DGP to enforce curbs

Members of Punjab Beopar Mandal and shopkeepers hold a protest against selective lockdown imposed by the Punjab Government, at Anardana Chowk in Patiala, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A day before statewide anti-lockdown protest announced by the Kisan Sangharsh Morcha, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Friday warned of strict action against anyone flouting the weekend curfew imposed in the state to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19. Amarinder directed the state DGP to strictly enforce the curbs in place and crackdown against violators.

The CM asserted that the Kisan Morcha, an amalgamation of 32 kisan unions from Punjab, cannot dictate terms to the state government. He added that anyone opening their shops in violation of guidelines would be open to prosecution. While announcing the protest call for Saturday, farmer unions had urged shopkeepers across the state to open their shops in defiance of the curfew.

‘DCs authorised to decide curbs’

Chairing a high-level Covid review meeting virtually on Friday, the Chief Minister authorised Deputy Commissioners across all districts of the state to impose new and stricter restrictions at their discretion. The CM, however, made it clear that no dilution of existing curbs would be allowed — except for allowing the opening of non-essential shops and private offices on a rotational basis.

The Chief Minister said that the DCs were authorised to take any decision on the opening of non-essential shops or private offices on a rotational basis, after taking the local MLA and other stakeholders into confidence. However, the DCs cannot impose any restrictions on inter-district movement, he said.

The new curbs, if any, and the opening of shops on rotational basis will come into effect from Monday, he said.

Responding to DGP Dinkar Gupta’s remarks that various districts wanted to adopt different models for phased opening of shops, the Chief Minister said the decision on working out the local systems ultimately rested with the DCs.

Taking serious note of the spike in cases in the Malwa region, the Chief Ministers asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to examine the possibility of re-employing volunteers deployed last year and also to get Rapid Antigen Tests done on all residents in villages. He stressed the need to control the Case Fatality Rate, which stood at 2.1 per cent as on May 6.

Health Secretary Hussan Lal, while briefing the meeting, informed that the positivity rate in the state had gone up to 13.5% on Thursday, when the state reportedly had nearly 9,000 Covid cases.

Besides an increase in Level 3 beds, Lal said, the Health Department had increased procurement of Remdesivir 100 mg and other essential drugs. The department was expecting 60,000 oximeters by Friday and the same would be distributed to Covid patients as part of Fateh Kits, he said.