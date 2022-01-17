Jolt to AAP as its Ferozepur Rural candidate jumps ship to Cong

On a day AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that they will announce the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly polls Tuesday, his party suffered a setback following the resignation of its Ferozepur Rural candidate, who later in the day joined Congress.

Ashu Banger resigned from AAP Monday while accusing party functionaries of forcing him to spend exorbitant amounts of money on poll campaign. He also accused state co-incharge Raghav Chadha, an MLA from Delhi, of running a one-man show in Punjab ignoring local leaders.

Banger also expressed annoyance over the allegations being levelled by senior AAP leaders against Samyukt Samaj Morcha and calling its leaders stooges of BJP. He said that he will be contesting the polls from Ferozepur but not from AAP.

Later in the day, he joined the ruling Congress and was welcomed into the partyfold by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

State Congress president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, had earlier confirmed to reporters in Amritsar that Banger will be joining Congress and that his resignation was known to the party in advance.

Out of the total 117 cosntituencies, AAP has announced candidates for 112. The party will now have to look for an acceptable face for the Ferozepur Rural segment where Banger had been very active.

Chadha, addressing a press conference in Mohali, said he was still gathering facts about the Banger’s resignation. He said that every party asks its candidates to put up posters, banners, wall paintings as part of poll campaign.

“We have information that some senior leader from Congress was in touch with him. There is a conspiracy to hurt AAP. We will soon expose the conspiracy and bring out all facts before you,” said Chadha.

Earlier, in the day, Kejriwal announced in Delhi that name of the CM candidate for Punjab Assembly elections will be announced Tuesday at 12 noon.

Chadha said it will be only the AAP, which will go to the polls with a CM face. He said none of the other political parties including the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP announced the name of their chief ministerial candidate.

He claimed that around 15 lakh people responded to the AAP’s ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM’ drive in which the party is asking the people to name the party candidate who will be their choice for the CM face for the February 20 polls.

While launching the drive, Kejriwal had said that though he had wanted party MP Bhagwant Mann’s name to be declared as the chief ministerial candidate, the latter insisted that the people of Punjab should make this decision.

The AAP national convenor had in June 2021 said that the party’s CM face for the 2022 Punjab polls would be from the Sikh community and that the entire Punjab would be proud of its choice.