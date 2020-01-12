A day after the electricity protest: AAP’s Maan, 700 supporters booked for ‘rioting, assaulting’

MP Bhagwant Maan with AAP workers during the protest at MLA Hostel Gate in Sector 9, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express photo) MP Bhagwant Maan with AAP workers during the protest at MLA Hostel Gate in Sector 9, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express photo)

A day after the protest against the hiked electricity tariffs in Punjab near MLA hostel in Chandigarh, AAP’s Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Maan, leader of opposition Harpal Cheema, other legislators along with around 700 unnamed supporters was booked for rioting, assaulting, obstructing the cops from performing their duties and violating the government instructions on Saturday.

Half a dozen police personnel were injured when unknown AAP supporters started throwing stones on the police personnel on Friday. Although medical examination of two cops did not confirm the injuries, four police personnel — DSP Krishan Kumar, Inspector Malkit Singh, Constable Vinit Kumar and woman constable Manpreet Kaur — suffered visible and internal injuries.

The AAP’s Punjab unit slammed the Punjab government and criticised the Chandigarh Police for being a puppet in the hands of Central government. Manjit Singh Sidhu, state media incharge of AAP, said, “We only came to know about the FIR against MP Bhagwant Mann and others through media. No official confirmation was received from Chandigarh Police. Our protest was against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and his government over hike in electricity tariffs. Protest was peaceful. Registration of FIR by UT Police shows all major political parties — Congress, Akali Dal and BJP — are hand in glove.”

A police officer said, “So far, we named AAA MP Bhagwant Mann in the FIR. He will be summoned shortly to join the police investigation. The faces of persons, who started pelting stones, were not visible in the mob. We did not expect stone pelting in the protest. Hence, our police personnel were not wearing helmets during the protest.”

Sources said the AAP supporters under the leadership of MP Mann had gathered inside the MLA Hostel in Sector 3 and from there, they started marching towards the residence of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Section 144 of CrPC was in force outside the MLA Hostel, Sector 3. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

