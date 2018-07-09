Day after Shahkot MLA’s allegations, party MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi hits back

A day after Congress’s Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia’s allegations that two villages of adjoining Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituency were responsible for supplying drugs in his Assembly segment, Sultanpur Lodhi MLA, who is also Congress MLA, said that not a single drug overdose death had taken place in his constituency in past over one year ever since Congress government was sworn in.

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema also said that in his constituency over 300 cases of NDPS Act were registered including over 200 cases in both the said villages in the past over one year.

“We are seriously working against drugs that was why we managed to book large number of people in these villages for the past several years under SAD- BJP rule,” said Cheema, adding that because of these efforts Sultanpur Lodhi Police station was adjudged one of best police stations of Punjab by the government.

