Day after ‘resignation’, Amarinder calls chief principal secy home, tries to placate him

A day after Suresh Kumar, the Chief Principal Secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister, returned his official vehicle and relieved his staff, Capt Amarinder Singh held a meeting with the senior official at his farm house Wednesday to placate him.

CM’s OSD MP Singh, sources said, escorted Suresh Kumar him to Amarinder’s residence at around 6 pm after picking him from his residence. The meeting went on for an hour and a half.

The CM had on Tuesday categorically denied that Suresh Kumar had resigned. But his returning the official vehicle and relieving the staff had given credence to the reports that he had resigned after meeting the CM a day ago.

Sources said Suresh Kumar had recorded in his resignation letter to Amarinder that he was upset with the legal department of the government as the case challenging his appointment as CPS to CM was not being defended properly.

He had also made it a matter of record that while his case had come up for hearing on July 15, nobody from the government had appeared in the case. It was adjourned to September 14.

Suresh Kumar did not attend the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The issue was however not raised by any minister. Principal Secretary to CM Tejveer Singh attended the meeting.

It remains to be seen whether he resumes work on Thursday or not. The CM will be chairing a meeting to review Covid situation and all eyes will be on that meeting. Suresh Kumar has not been functioning from his office in Civil Secretariat for almost 10 months now. He was holding meetings and seeings files from Punjab Bhawan.

