Monday, October 19, 2020
Day after reporting 0 deaths, 8 lose their lives to Covid in Haryana

Haryana reported 1,201 new cases while 1,160 patients recovered. The state’s Covid toll went up to 1,648 Monday evening.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | October 19, 2020 11:55:10 pm
Haryana COvid death, Haryana coronavirus cases, Chandigarh news, Haryana news, Indian express newsThe eight patients who died included one each from Gurgaon, Panipat, Hisar, Panchkula, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri. (Representational)

A day after Haryana reported zero deaths due to Covid-19, eight patients lost their lives to the novel virus in the last 24 hours, said the Monday health bulletin. The state reported 1,201 new cases while 1,160 patients recovered. The state’s Covid toll went up to 1,648 Monday evening.

The eight patients who died included one each from Gurgaon, Panipat, Hisar, Panchkula, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri.

According to state’s Monday evening bulletin, there were 10,075 active cases including 186 in critical condition. Out of the critical patients, 158 were on oxygen support while 28 were on ventilator support.

In the last 24 hours, while Gurgaon continues to witness a surge and reported 228 new cases, Faridabad added 153, Rewari 132 and Hisar 118 new cases of infections. The overall recovery rate in Haryana reached 92.25 per cent, while the positivity rate was 6.35 per cent and fatality rate was 1.09 per cent.

The Covid-case doubling rate in Haryana was 43 days, while the state also ramped up its testing per million population to 94,197 samples.

