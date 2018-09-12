Day after protests, A-G tells Haryana Assembly why govt went to SC over staff regularisation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reaches Vidhan Sabha Tuesday. Express Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reaches Vidhan Sabha Tuesday. Express

A DAY after major protest by government employees in Panchkula, Haryana Advocate-General Baldev Mahajan Tuesday reached the Vidhan Sabha to explain why the government has first approached the Supreme Court to seek regularisation of employees affected by an order of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Mahajan spent the entire day in the state Assembly, the proceedings of which went on till late evening, before he finally explained legal position over the contentious issue. The High Court in May had set aside a policy of regularisation which was framed by the previous Hooda government ahead of the Assembly polls in 2014. The HC order had not only impacted about 4,500 employees who were already regularised by the Hooda government but it had also dashed hopes of thousands other employees who were hoping regularisation on similar grounds. It had fueled employees’ stir who were demanding new legislation in the Vidhan Sabha to undo the impact of the HC order. Opposition parties were also supporting them.

Today, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed the Assembly that he had spoken to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala suggesting them to send good lawyers to suggest their point of view to the Advocate General on the issue of employees’ regularisation.

According to Mahajan, former advocate-general Hawa Singh Hooda also participated in the dialogue over the issue. “We found two options; one pass a Bill in the Vidhan Sabha and second approach the Supreme Court to provide relief to the employees. We are hoping relief in the SC. Though, if the SC doesn’t stay the order of HC, then the government has way out via Vidhan Sabha. There would be option of an Act or ordinance to offer relief to the employees,” says Mahajan. The Advocate General said, “Had we passed a Bill in the Assembly first and if it would have been stayed by the HC, then SC would not have heard our appeal against the HC order. Then, we would not have got relief from anywhere.”

However, despite AG’s explanation, the INLD MLAs said that they had firm view the government should bring a legislation to provide relief to the employees. When the discussion was going on, the Congress MLAs were not in the Vidhan Sabha as they had already staged walkout over the issue of MLA Karan Singh Dalal’s suspension.

On the issue of roadways employees strike, the Chief Minsiter said that they won’t allow strike and may impose provisions of Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESSMA), if needed. “There won’t be any compromise on the issue of hiring of 720 private buses on kilometre basis,” said the CM.

MBBS seats more than double now: CM

Khattar said that during its tenure, the present State Government has increased the number of seats in medical colleges from 700 to 1,450. As per the State Government’s commitment to open new medical college in each district and increase the number of seats in already established medical colleges, the number of seats would reach up to 2,000 in the coming years. He said that when the present State Government came into power in 2014, the number of seats in all medical colleges in the state was 700. The State Government had announced to set up one new medical college in each district to provide improved healthcare services to people. Apart from this, the medical colleges at Narnaul, Jind, Bhiwani, Gurugram and Miri-Piri are in pipeline and their foundation stone would soon be laid. He said that the Central Government has also given its approval for establishing Ayurvedic AIIMS in Panchkula. Apart from this, the State Government intends to open another five new medical colleges in the current session, even if they would be opened under Public Private Partnership mode.

Kundli-Manesar Expressway likely to be completed by October, 2018

Haryana government has spent a total of Rs. 342.50 crore on construction of new roads in the state in the last three years. PW (B&R) minister Rao Narbir today revealed these figures while replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Umesh Aggarwal in the House. The Minister also apprised the House that Manesar-Palwla section of KMP Expressway has already been completed and scheduled date of completion of Kundli-Manesar section of KMP Expressway is February 20, 2019. “However, as per the latest assurance given by the concessionaire of the project to HSIIDC, this section is likely to be completed during October, 2018”, Rao Narbir said.

Gurgaon 2016-17 Investment summit report

The state government spent Rs. 9.13 crore on holding the event in Gurgaon during the year 2016-17 for attracting foreign investment. In reply to Congress MLA Karan Dalal’s question, Vipul Goel, Industries and Commerce Minister of Haryana, said, “Out of the 24 MoUs signed during Parvasi Haryana Divas on January 10-11, 2017 at Gurgaon that envisaged proposed foreign investment of Rs. 20,430 crores; four projects with proposed foreign investment of Rs 3,224 crore are already under implementation”.

