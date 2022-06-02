scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Day after PM Modi’s visit, Himachal HC orders parties to adhere to hoarding rules

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally saw Mall Road and Ridge Maidan covered with hoardings, posters, flags and banners.

By: Express News Service | Shimla |
Updated: June 2, 2022 8:05:37 am
Supporters attend a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shimla. (PTI Photo)

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh Wednesday ordered parties to adhere to guidelines regarding the affixing of advertisements and hoardings within the limits of Shimla civic body’s jurisdiction. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally which saw Mall Road and Ridge Maidan covered with hoardings, posters, flags and banners.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia passed these orders on a petition filed by a man named Anil Kumar. The petitioner alleged that the respondents – state chief secretary, and deputy commissioner of MC Shimla – permitted political parties to install their hoardings in complete violation of Rule 9 of 2007 notification which does not allow advertisements in the heritage zone of the city.

The petitioner has also prayed to initiate contempt proceedings against MC Shimla and Bhartiya Janta Party for willfully violating the orders of the High Court.

The respondents have been directed to file a compliance affidavit/status report along with complete details of the action taken under the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, within two weeks. The matter has been listed for 15th June 2022.

