Day after PM meet, Sukhbir Singh Badal backs ‘fair and equitable’ delimitation

A day after his meeting PM Narendra Modi, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded that Parliament pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, while also backing a “fair and equitable” delimitation exercise.

The move has breathed new life into speculations about SAD’s growing proximity to its former ally, the BJP, which comes at a time when the Centre is seeking wider political support for both the Bills and the delimitation. However, Badal and the SAD leadership remain tight-lipped about the recent developments.

The party has only one member in Parliament — Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

In April, the government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.