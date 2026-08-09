Day after PM meet, Sukhbir Singh Badal backs ‘fair and equitable’ delimitation

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A day after his meeting PM Narendra Modi, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded that Parliament pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, while also backing a “fair and equitable” delimitation exercise.
The move has breathed new life into speculations about SAD’s growing proximity to its former ally, the BJP, which comes at a time when the Centre is seeking wider political support for both the Bills and the delimitation. However, Badal and the SAD leadership remain tight-lipped about the recent developments.
The party has only one member in Parliament — Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
In April, the government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.
On Saturday, Badal, in a social media post, maintained that his party’s position was rooted in the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, “who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women”. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has already set an example by providing reservation for women in its House, he added.
Badal said that “after detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States”.
Meanwhile, SAD sources said the issue of women’s reservation and delimitation figured among the key issues discussed by Badal during his meeting with the prime minister.
The party has also supported the Centre’s proposal for a uniform 50% increase in number of Lok Sabha seats for all states, while stressing that women’s reservation and delimitation should be implemented immediately.
This move, however, is a departure from Badal’s stand in April, when he opposed a population-based delimitation approach, while separately supporting women’s reservation.
Welcoming the SAD’s stand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said all parties must come together to empower women with a fair and equitable delimitation of seats. In a post on X, Rijiju said, “I wholeheartedly welcome this very important decision taken by Shiromani Akali Dal following the example set by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. We must come together to empower women with a fair and equitable delimitation that ensures equal representation.”
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