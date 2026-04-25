Day after MPs’ defection, Bhagwant Mann inducts Pala Jalalpuria, ‘Salman Khan of kabaddi’, into AAP

Welcoming Pala Jalalpuria into AAP, Bhagwant Mann described his induction into the party as a matter of pride. (Photo Credit: AAPPunjab on X)

In a move aimed at energising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cadre amid the setback delivered by seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday inducted renowned international Kabaddi player Pala Jalalpuria into the party.

The development comes just a day after AAP MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikramjit Singh Sahney switched allegiance to the BJP.

Jalalpuria, a celebrated stopper known for his aggressive “close-fighter” technique, has represented Punjab at the international level and is credited with winning two Kabaddi World Cups held during the SAD-BJP tenure.