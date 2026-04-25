Day after MPs’ defection, Bhagwant Mann inducts Pala Jalalpuria, ‘Salman Khan of kabaddi’, into AAP

Pala Jalalpuria has represented Punjab at the international level and is credited with winning two Kabaddi World Cups held during the SAD-BJP tenure.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readApr 25, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Pala Jalalpuria Bhagwant Mann AAPWelcoming Pala Jalalpuria into AAP, Bhagwant Mann described his induction into the party as a matter of pride. (Photo Credit: AAPPunjab on X)
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In a move aimed at energising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cadre amid the setback delivered by seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday inducted renowned international Kabaddi player Pala Jalalpuria into the party.

The development comes just a day after AAP MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikramjit Singh Sahney switched allegiance to the BJP.

Jalalpuria, a celebrated stopper known for his aggressive “close-fighter” technique, has represented Punjab at the international level and is credited with winning two Kabaddi World Cups held during the SAD-BJP tenure.

Hailing from near Lohian in the Doaba region, he commands a massive fan following and is popularly dubbed the ‘Salman Khan of the kabaddi world’. His popularity extends to social media as well, where he has over 6 lakh followers on Instagram.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Mann described Jalalpuria’s induction as a matter of pride. He said the player had brought laurels to Punjab on the global stage and would now contribute to public service.

Mann reiterated that his government remains committed to promoting sports and engaging youth in constructive activities. He added that Jalalpuria’s entry would inspire young sportspersons and inject fresh enthusiasm into the party’s grassroots network.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann to knock on President Murmu’s doors, seek recall of 7 AAP MPs who defected to BJP

Jalalpuria is likely to be a candidate in the 2027 Assembly elections. Party insiders indicated that the timing of the induction is significant. With Friday’s defections denting morale, the AAP is keen to project strength and maintain its image as a popular political force in Punjab.

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“Bringing in high-profile and widely admired figures like Jalalpuria is being seen as part of a broader strategy to reconnect with youth and rural constituencies where kabaddi enjoys immense popularity,” said a party source.

This is not the first time AAP has turned to the kabaddi fraternity to broaden its appeal. Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, the party had inducted noted player Gurlal Ghanaur, who is now a sitting MLA from Ghanaur. Another prominent name from the world of sport, former basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema, was also fielded as a candidate.

Party sources said Jalalpuria’s entry could help AAP regain control of its narrative and reassure its supporters that the party continues to attract influential personalities despite recent political turbulence.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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