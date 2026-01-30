Day after man killed outside SSP office, wife recounts ‘continuous threats’

A day after Gurvinder Singh was shot dead outside the Mohali SSP office, his wife said he had been receiving threats. (Express Photo)|

A day after the sensational killing of Gurvinder Singh in broad daylight outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali, his wife on Thursday narrated the threats he had been facing. Gurvinder is an accused in the Gurlal Brar (cousin of terrorist Goldy Brar) murder case.

As she waited outside Civil Hospital in Phase 6 where the post-mortem of her deceased husband was being carried out, Amarjit Kaur told reporters that Gurvinder had been receiving continuous threats from gangsters for nearly two years.

“I met Gurvinder in 2023. When the threats started, he left Mohali and shifted with me to Gurdaspur,” she said. For the past one and a half years, he had been living in Gurdaspur and would come to Mohali only on court hearing dates. “Because of the threat, I never allowed him to come alone. I accompanied him every time, “Amarjit added.