Day after man killed outside SSP office, wife recounts ‘continuous threats’

A day after the sensational killing of Gurvinder Singh in broad daylight outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali, his wife on Thursday narrated the threats he had been facing. Gurvinder is an accused in the Gurlal Brar (cousin of terrorist Goldy Brar) murder case.
As she waited outside Civil Hospital in Phase 6 where the post-mortem of her deceased husband was being carried out, Amarjit Kaur told reporters that Gurvinder had been receiving continuous threats from gangsters for nearly two years.
“I met Gurvinder in 2023. When the threats started, he left Mohali and shifted with me to Gurdaspur,” she said. For the past one and a half years, he had been living in Gurdaspur and would come to Mohali only on court hearing dates. “Because of the threat, I never allowed him to come alone. I accompanied him every time, “Amarjit added.
Gurvinder, a resident of village Rurki Pukhta, on Wednesday came to Mohali along with his wife to attend a court hearing in a case related to the recovery of 4 kg of opium. His wife narrowly escaped death after a bullet grazed her head.
A post from an account purportedly of Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the killing. Mohali police has registered a case against Goldy Brar and others and initiated an investigation.
Amarjit further revealed that Gurvinder often sensed he was being followed. “Many times he felt that unknown vehicles were tailing us. He mentioned it earlier too, but we didn’t take it seriously. Now it feels he was right — the gangsters may have been tracking him for a long time,” she said.
According to her, Gurvinder’s old car (i20) may have also made him easily identifiable. “We always parked near the SSP office side and entered the court complex from there. This time too, the car was parked at the same spot. When we were returning after the hearing and Gurvinder opened the boot of the car, a shooter fired the first shot from behind and then continued firing from the front,”she recounted.
On Thursday, a postmortem of Gurvinder’s body was conducted at Civil Hospital, Phase 6, by a four-member medical board, including forensic experts. The procedure lasted nearly two hours and was videographed throughout. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family.
Dispute over last rites
A dispute broke out outside the hospital mortuary over Gurvinder’s last rites on Thursday. His wife wanted to take the body to Gurdaspur, where the couple had been living, while his grandmother insisted that the cremation be held in his native village Rurki Pukhta, where he was born and raised.
The disagreement continued for several hours until DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal reached the spot, held talks with the family, and resolved the issue. It was finally decided that Gurvinder’s last rites would be performed in his ancestral village, Rurki Pukhta.
Meanwhile, police officials said the investigation is ongoing and all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined.
