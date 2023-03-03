Day after lathicharge, Cong seeks time to meet Gov

The Congress in Haryana Thursday sought time to meet the Governor to submit a memorandum against the e-tendering system imposed on panchayats and demanded that the state government should give back the rights to the elected representatives in the panchayati raj institutions by restoring the previous system to carry out development works in the villages.

After the recently held panchayat polls in Haryana, the newly elected village heads have been protesting against the e-tendering system for development works in rural areas, claiming that it would curtail their spending powers. Under the e-tendering system, village heads can approve development works up to Rs 2 lakh at their own level but e-tendering is mandatory for projects above Rs 2 lakh.

Police on Wednesday “lathicharged” the protesting sarpanchs as they tried to break barricades set up in Panchkula and march towards the chief minister’s house in Chandigarh.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said they have sought time to meet Governor on March 6.

“The BJP-JJP government is continuously working to suppress the voice of the people and weaken democratic institutions. The government has given evidence of its undemocratic thinking by lathi-charging first the farmers, then the youth, then government employees and now the elected panchayat representatives,” said Hooda. ENS