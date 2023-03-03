scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Day after lathicharge, Cong seeks time to meet Gov

Police on Wednesday "lathicharged" the protesting sarpanchs as they tried to break barricades set up in Panchkula and march towards the chief minister's house in Chandigarh.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said they have sought time to meet Governor on March 6. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Day after lathicharge, Cong seeks time to meet Gov
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Congress in Haryana Thursday sought time to meet the Governor to submit a memorandum against the e-tendering system imposed on panchayats and demanded that the state government should give back the rights to the elected representatives in the panchayati raj institutions by restoring the previous system to carry out development works in the villages.

After the recently held panchayat polls in Haryana, the newly elected village heads have been protesting against the e-tendering system for development works in rural areas, claiming that it would curtail their spending powers. Under the e-tendering system, village heads can approve development works up to Rs 2 lakh at their own level but e-tendering is mandatory for projects above Rs 2 lakh.

Police on Wednesday “lathicharged” the protesting sarpanchs as they tried to break barricades set up in Panchkula and march towards the chief minister’s house in Chandigarh.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said they have sought time to meet Governor on March 6.

Also Read
Rohtak: 20-year-old student arrested for murder of parents, sister and gr...
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amrits...

“The BJP-JJP government is continuously working to suppress the voice of the people and weaken democratic institutions. The government has given evidence of its undemocratic thinking by lathi-charging first the farmers, then the youth, then government employees and now the elected panchayat representatives,” said Hooda. ENS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 02:48 IST
Next Story

Former CJI A M Ahmadi dies at 90

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close