Day after HC orders release of Punjab ex-DGP, Cabinet Minister seeks removal of top govt officials

A day after the High Court ordered the release of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday demanded the removal of the advocate general, home secretary and chief director vigilance, calling them “professionally incompetent.”

In view of the fiasco in Sumedh Singh Saini case , I urge chief Minister @capt_amarinder to immediately remove Advocate General, Home Secretary and Chief Director Vigilance, for their professional incompetence.@RahulGandhi @sherryontopp @IndiaNewsPunjab @ABPNews @news18dotcom — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) August 20, 2021

In a tweet, Randhawa said, “In view of the fiasco in Sumedh Singh Saini case, I urge Chief Minister @capt_amarinder to immediately remove Advocate General, Home Secretary and Chief Director Vigilance, for their professional incompetence.”

This is not for the first time that Randhawa has demanded removal of AG Atul Nanda. He has also demanded removal of Home Secretary Anurag Agarwal, and Chief Director Vigilance BK Uppal.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, late on Thursday, ordered the immediate release of Punjab’s former DGP Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini, just over 24 hours after he was arrested by the state Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case.