scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Day after father, Sukhbir Badal quizzed in Behbal Kalan police firing case

Sukhbir was also questioned by the SIT headed by ADGP L K Yadav in June last year in connection with the Kotkapura police firing incident

Sukhbir, who was then deputy CM and held the home portfolio, was questioned for around an hour-and-a-half at Punjab Police Officers’ Institute in Chandigarh's Sector 32. (File)

A day after Akali Dal patron and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the October 2015 Kotkapura police firing case, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal was on Thursday quizzed by another SIT – led by IG Naunihal Singh – which is probing the Behbal Kalan police firing case dating back to the same day on October 14, 2015.

Two anti-sacrilege protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan police firing. The incidents of sacrilege and police firing had occurred during the rule of SAD-BJP government.

Sukhbir, who was then deputy CM and held the home portfolio, was questioned for around an hour-and-a-half at Punjab Police Officers’ Institute in Chandigarh’s Sector 32.

The IG Naunihal-led SIT had also questioned Sukhbir in Behbal case on September 6 for around three hours.
Sukhbir was also questioned by the SIT headed by ADGP L K Yadav in June last year in connection with the Kotkapura police firing incident. The police had fired on a gathering which was protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari village on October 12, 2015. The Yadav-led SIT had questioned Sukhbir last month (on September 14) for around six hours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

Sukhbir was also questioned at Punjab police headquarters by then SIT headed by IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (now an AAP MLA) in November 2018.

In a chargesheet filed on May 27, 2019, before the trial court in Faridkot, the Kunwar Vijay-led SIT had submitted that post-sacrilege incidents, the subsequent police firing on protesters in October 2015 was a “pre-planned handiwork” of the then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, former state police chief Sumedh Singh Saini and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

More from Chandigarh

On April 9 last year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had quashed the investigations and chargesheet filed by Kunwar Vijay in the Kotkapura firing case. In a hard-hitting order, the court had described the Kunwar Vijay-led SIT investigation as “political theatrics”. The court had observed that the investigation carried out by Kunwar Vijay was “not free from blemish”.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 08:08:52 am
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Manchester United win on McTominay late goal, Arsenal victorious in EL and Swiatek downs Zheng to reach San Diego quarters

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement