Day after farmers’ protest: Haryana CM Hooda wants Rs 500 bonus on wheat procurement

A day after farmers staged protests at toll plazas in Haryana seeking a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to the farmers on the procurement of wheat, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too insisted on the same assistance to the agrarian community.

Talking to the journalists in Hisar Sunday, Hooda said farming has become a loss-making deal due to the policies of the government and skyrocketing inflation has almost doubled the cost of farming.

“Besides inflation, farmers are constantly facing the brunt of the weather and the production of wheat is significantly lower this time. In such a situation, a bonus should be given to the farmers to compensate them for the loss,” he said.

Hooda also supported the demand of farmers in which they are seeking the release of compensation for their damaged crops. To raise this issue, the farmers have been sitting on dharnas in the Hisar district for the past several days.

The former CM said the BJP-JJP government is a “complete failure” on all fronts, and that’s why “it is afraid to go to the polls for panchayats and civic bodies. Hooda said every section of the state is suffering because of the policies of the government. “Corruption and inflation have crossed all limits, big scams like mining are taking place in different areas including Dadam. The Congress had raised the demand for a probe by the CBI, but the government is running away from it. Questions are bound to be raised on the intention of the government in such a situation,” he said.