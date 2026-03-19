Day after Chandigarh property dealer’s murder, 2 held following shoot-out in Kaithal

SSP Chandigarh Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that the two suspects apprehended by the Punjab Police in Kaithal were allegedly involved in the murder of Chamanpreet.

A day after a property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight in Chandigarh’s Sector 9, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Thursday apprehended two prime suspects involved in the killing.

The accused — Rajan, also known as Piyush Pahalwan, a resident of Ferozepur, and Pritam Shah from Nawanshahr — were nabbed following a shoot-out in Kaithal, Haryana. Police teams have also recovered the weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime.

According to police sources, Rajan was the main shooter, while Pritam Shah assisted him during the attack on property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chini (31).

SSP Chandigarh Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that the two suspects apprehended by the Punjab Police in Kaithal were allegedly involved in the murder of Chamanpreet.