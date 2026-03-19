Day after Chandigarh property dealer’s murder, 2 held following shoot-out in Kaithal

The accused — Rajan, also known as Piyush Pahalwan, a resident of Ferozepur, and Pritam Shah from Nawanshahr — were nabbed following a shoot-out in Kaithal, Haryana.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 08:43 PM IST
policeSSP Chandigarh Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that the two suspects apprehended by the Punjab Police in Kaithal were allegedly involved in the murder of Chamanpreet.
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after a property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight in Chandigarh’s Sector 9, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Thursday apprehended two prime suspects involved in the killing.

The accused — Rajan, also known as Piyush Pahalwan, a resident of Ferozepur, and Pritam Shah from Nawanshahr — were nabbed following a shoot-out in Kaithal, Haryana. Police teams have also recovered the weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime.

According to police sources, Rajan was the main shooter, while Pritam Shah assisted him during the attack on property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chini (31).

SSP Chandigarh Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that the two suspects apprehended by the Punjab Police in Kaithal were allegedly involved in the murder of Chamanpreet.

Following the incident, the accused were identified through CCTV footage. Chandigarh Police, in coordination with Punjab Police, launched a joint operation to track them down.

Investigations revealed that after committing the crime, the assailants fled from Chandigarh to Mohali, then to Banur, and later moved from Patiala to Kaithal, where they were believed to be hiding.

Acting on specific inputs, a Punjab Police team reached Kaithal, where the accused allegedly opened fire in an attempt to evade arrest, triggering an encounter. In the retaliatory firing, both suspects sustained injuries and were subsequently taken into custody.

Story continues below this ad

Sources further revealed that Rajan alias Piyush had recently returned to India illegally from Bangkok via the Nepal border and was wanted in two murder cases in Punjab.

The accused will be brought to Chandigarh on a production warrant.

The breakthrough comes amid mounting pressure from the victim’s family, who had refused to allow a postmortem until the perpetrators were arrested.

A Chandigarh Police official said that the postmortem will now be conducted on Friday at PGI.

Story continues below this ad

Chamanpreet was shot dead around 12 noon on Wednesday while leaving a gym in Sector 9.

According to police, he had arrived at Body Zone Gym earlier in the day. After finishing his workout, he got into his black Toyota Fortuner and was attempting to exit the parking area. Due to congestion on the slip road, his vehicle slowed down near the exit when two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted him.

One of the attackers, wearing a red T-shirt and helmet, dismounted and approached the SUV from the passenger side, opening indiscriminate fire. Despite being hit, the victim attempted to escape by opening the door and trying to drive away. However, the attacker continued firing, then moved to the driver’s side and shot him at close range, leaving him no chance to survive, police said.

In the chaos, the victim’s foot remained on the accelerator, causing the vehicle to lurch forward slightly onto the slip road as the firing continued.

Story continues below this ad

A case has been registered at Sector 3 police station against unidentified assailants.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 19: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments