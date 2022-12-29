Day after carjacking, CCTV camera shows two men pushing the vehicle

A day after a car was allegedly snatched from Sector 62, police identified two of the four snatchers but the preliminary investigation had raised doubts on the complainant, Gaurav’s, claims.

The police analysed the CCTV camera footage and found that the ‘accused’ were pushing the car which was allegedly snatched.

A police officer requesting anonymity told The Indian Express that they registered the case in Mohali but the investigation so far indicates many loopholes in the claims of the complainant.

“The CCTV footage shows that the snatchers were pushing the vehicle towards Chandigarh. We also doubt that the car was snatched in Mohali. The role of a woman in the crime also seems to be doubtful,” the officer said.

In most cases, snatchers usually abandon the vehicle in case they run out of fuel to avoid facing the CCTV cameras at the filing stations. But in this case the vehicle has not been recovered. Gaurav, a Phase VII resident, lodged a complaint saying that he was returning home from Sector 22 in Chandigarh and when he reached near Nature Park, three men and a woman suddenly appeared in front of his Honda Amaze car and stopped his vehicle.

Gaurav alleged that the moment he stopped, the men started abusing him and also started beating him. Then they pulled him of the car and fled with the vehicle. Gaurav also claimed that he did not see the snatchers when they fled due to dense fog. Police registered a case under Sections 379 B and 34 of the IPC at Phase VIII police

station.