Day after being booked in graft case, constable accused of demanding bribe in another case

A day after the registration of an FIR against three policemen posted at PS Maloya, for demanding a bribe of Rs. 14,000, one of the three policemen, constable Shiv Kumar, was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from a Mohali resident, in lieu of not arresting his son in connection with an alleged kidnapping of a minor girl. Allegations were also raised against another constable Amarjeet Singh.

The complaint was filed by the Mohali resident Dev Raj through the Public Window and email, and it was reportedly sent to SDPO (South) Neha Yadav, IPS, for further verification.

Constable Shiv Kumar along with constables Naseeb Khan and Krishna Malik were booked for demanding bribe of Rs. 14,000 from a Maloya resident, Deepak Shani. A middleman identified as Rajat Kumar was arrested for accepting a portion of the bribe on behalf of the three policemen. The CBI booked the three cops on June 17. Even though middleman, Rajat Kumar, was arrested, CBI is yet to arrest any of the policemen.

Sources said, “Dev Raj, a resident of Mohali’s Baadmajra village, filed the complaint against constable Shiv Kumar for threatening and demanding Rs two lakh for not arresting his son in the connection with the disappearance of a girl along with a former employee of the complainant. Instead of taking any strict action against constable Shiv Kumar, he was transferred from PS Maloya to Sector 31 PS on Thursday, after Dev Raj filed the complaint on Wednesday.”

Sources maintained that moments after the transfer of Shiv Kumar to another police station, CBI conducted an operation to arrest three cops including constable Shiv Kumar, who escaped.

ASP Neha Yadav said, “I recorded the statement of Dev Raj, who was being threatened. Dev Raj also produced a voice recording of constable Shiv Kumar, in which the constable demanded the money. I have made a special report of the entire case against Shiv Kumar. Senior officers will take appropriate decision. However, an FIR of kidnapping the minor girl was registered. One of the employees of Dev Raj, Rajan, a native of Nepal, was arrested. A show cause notice was slapped against constable Amarjeet Singh.”

Meanwhile, the three policemen who were booked, were suspended and sent to police lines in Sector 26.

Though in the FIR, constable Shiv Kumar was mentioned as the driver with SHO, Palak Goyal, ASP Neha Yadav said, constable Shiv was not attached with the SHO as her driver.

Sources said, “The voice recording between middleman Rajat and Deepak Shani suggested that constable Shiv Kumar was the main dealing hand. During the conversation, Rajat took constable Shiv Kumar on conference with Deepak, and Shiv agreed to accept Rs 10,000 bribe.”

Code word for bribe

The code word for bribe was ‘Daas joodi jutta (10 pair of shoes)’ as the recorded conversation suggests.

