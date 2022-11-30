Day after Akali worker’s murder, friend arrested

A day after the murder of a Akali Dal worker, Ajit Pal Singh (50), in a hotel on the National Highway in Batala, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, the Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested one person and claimed to have solved the murder case.

Police said that the murder weapon has also been recovered. Police said that the accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh, a friend of the deceased, and they both were eating together when the incident took place.

Initial investigation revealed that they had an argument over some minor issue and Amritpal shot Ajitpal with his licenced revolver. However to cover up the murder, Ajitpal took him to the Amritsar hospital in his car but Ajitpal died.

Police said that Amritpal fabricated a story to mislead the investigation and also took the help of Gurmukh Singh, the owner of the hotel. Raids are now being conducted at Gurmukh’s hotel and police are trying to nab him.