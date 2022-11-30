scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Day after Akali worker’s murder, friend arrested

Police said that the murder weapon has also been recovered. Police said that the accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh, a friend of the deceased, and they both were eating together when the incident took place

Initial investigation revealed that they had an argument over some minor issue and Amritpal shot Ajitpal with his licenced revolver. However to cover up the murder, Ajitpal took him to the Amritsar hospital in his car but Ajitpal died. (File)

A day after the murder of a Akali Dal worker, Ajit Pal Singh (50), in a hotel on the National Highway in Batala, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, the Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested one person and claimed to have solved the murder case.

Police said that the murder weapon has also been recovered. Police said that the accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh, a friend of the deceased, and they both were eating together when the incident took place.

Initial investigation revealed that they had an argument over some minor issue and Amritpal shot Ajitpal with his licenced revolver. However to cover up the murder, Ajitpal took him to the Amritsar hospital in his car but Ajitpal died.

More from Chandigarh

Police said that Amritpal fabricated a story to mislead the investigation and also took the help of Gurmukh Singh, the owner of the hotel. Raids are now being conducted at Gurmukh’s hotel and police are trying to nab him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...Premium
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...
Saurashtra: Not as close as in 2017, anti-incumbency fails to dent BJP be...Premium
Saurashtra: Not as close as in 2017, anti-incumbency fails to dent BJP be...

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 08:07:43 am
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Christian Pulisic taken to hospital with abdominal injury, Cameroon goalie Andre Onana sent home and England, Wales players take a knee

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close