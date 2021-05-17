Day after Adityanath’s tweet: Som Parkash hails Punjab CM’s decision to declare Malerkotla as separate district

BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash . (File)

BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Sunday hailed Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s decision to declare Malerkotla as a separate district on Eid.

His comments come a day after BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the decision, tweeting: “Any distinction on the basis of belief and religion is contrary to the basic spirit of the Constitution of India. Presently, the formation of Malerkotla (Punjab) is a reflection of the divisive policy of the Congress.” The tweet had led to a war of words between Amarinder and Adityanath.

“I congratulate people of Malerkotla and thank chief minister ji for declaring Malerkotla as a district. It is a rich tribute to the Nawab of Malerkotla Sher Mohammad Khan who protested the execution of the two sahibzade (sons of 10th master of Sikhs Guru Gobind Singh),” Parkash tweeted Sunday.

He further stated: “Malerkotla is a symbol of communal harmony. Guru Gobind Singh appreciated Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan of Malerkotla for speaking against the execution of his sons by Mughal governor.”

He also requested the Punjab CM to declare Phagwara as a district, calling it a “long-standing demand of the people of Phagwara and all parties”.

Vidhan Sabha elections in both UP and Punjab are due next year.