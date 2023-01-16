On Day 5, Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra focuses on women empowerment

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its fifth day in Punjab on Monday, hundreds of women including MGNREGA workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) walked with him. The yatra was dedicated to the cause of women empowerment for the day.

In the morning, Rahul mainly interacted with school and college students, little girls as well as elderly women during his walk which lasted about four hours. Many of the women were seen shouting Bharat Jodo slogans and walking briskly.

Rahul began from near Kala Bakra village in Jalandhar district after 7 am and concluded the first session at Kharal Kalan village in Adampur (Jalandhar). A large number of women leaders and activists of the Congress, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers and ASHAs also walked with the Congress leader.

“He is very grounded, he asked about our well-being and about our work or difficulties we face in our job. We shared several issues related to our jobs with him and he listened patiently,” said Jasbir Kaur.

Accompanying Rahul was Nikita Sonavane, a legal researcher, columnist and lawyer based in Bhopal, is the co-founder of the Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project, a litigation and research intervention focused on building accountability against criminalisation of marginalised communities by the police and the criminal justice system, author Mrinalini Ravindranath, and research associates from the Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project. They discussed several issues during the walk.

All India Mahila Congress national coordinator and counsellor of Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Dr Jasleen Sethi, along with a team of 60 women, also participated in the walk. Sethi said, “It was a great opportunity to walk with him in the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it gives women a lot of courage.”

Rahul also interacted with a large number of girl students and discussed their education and ambitions. Former Indian Air Force pilot Rajiv Tyagi joined him in the morning leg. The afternoon session will start at 3 pm from Kharal Kalan and head to Urmur Tanda in Hoshiarpur district.