On Day 3 of training session, BJP leaders stress strengthening booth-level cadre

The three-day training session of Haryana BJP concluded at Faridabad, Sunday. Several senior leaders of the party addressed the gathering of party workers and leaders and emphasised on further strengthening the party’s cadre at the ground level.

Several party leaders spoke how under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and during the BJP’s tenure at the centre and in Haryana, lives of people have changed due to public-welfare policies implemented by the BJP government.

Speaking on the occasion, union minister Narendra Tomar said, “For rebuilding India, building the party worker is important. Under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, India is one of the most sought after nations where foreign investors want to come and invest. Our capable citizens who were working in foreign nations have started coming back to their mother country to serve their nation”.

“Training is an old tradition in BJP that keeps us different from other political parties”, Tomar said while narrating about BJP’s history and journey since 1951.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that “India is capable of facing any nation of the world and is consistently getting more powerful, militarily and economically. BJP is such a party that nurtures its party worker and develops him/her into a party leader. The significance of such training sessions is so that the domain-experts can keep updating the party workers at the ground level”.

Shekhawat also elaborated how India has created massive road infrastructure on borders with China and Pakistan in the last few years.

During the concluding day of the session, a few party workers pointed out that several eligible beneficiaries of government schemes were not getting the due benefit in Haryana. Replying to the workers, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that any party worker can send his office the details of such eligible beneficiaries in a sealed envelope and prompt action shall be taken to ensure that all such eligible beneficiaries get due benefits of the government’s schemes.

BJP’s another senior leader Vinod Tawde emphasised that the party’s workers need to strengthen the party’s cadre at the polling-booth level so that more and more people can be made to join the party.

Talking to the mediapersons on the sidelines of the event, Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij said, ?rrespective whether a party is big or small, people look at the party’s leadership very minutely. People keep a close watch on the incumbent representatives or those who are likely to be nominated by the party. Party’s leader’s image is extremely important and this image is not built in one day; it takes years to build an image

Taking a dig at the opposition, Vij added, ?he opposition political parties have forgotten their actual purpose for which they existed. Such training sessions are kind of learning grounds for us where different teachers come, teach us and we all sit together and learn from them.