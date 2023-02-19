scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Day 2: Nati dance, Bengali music enthrall crowds at Rose Festival

The main attraction of the day was the Mr and Mrs Rose competition in addition cultural programmes by artistes from various parts of the country as well as local artistes from schools and colleges.

Artistes on the second day of the 51st Rose Festival at Zakir Rose Garden, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Listen to this article
Day 2: Nati dance, Bengali music enthrall crowds at Rose Festival
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cultural events, performances and competitions marked the second day of the three-day Chandigarh Rose Festival at Rose Garden, Sector 16 here on Saturday.

While Punjabi and Bengali musical shows arranged by Bangiya Sanskritik Sammilani, Chandigarh, enthralled the audience by their performance, there were also other attractions, beginning with yoga session at main stage followed by Rose prince and princess event, and a photography competition.

The main attraction of the day was the Mr and Mrs Rose competition in addition cultural programmes by artistes from various parts of the country as well as local artistes from schools and colleges.

Different competitions and shows including traditional folk dance of Punjab (Bhangra), traditional Nagada and folk dance of Rajasthan (Ghoomar) were also organised during the second day, along with the light and sound show.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

There was also a Himachali Nati performance.

Dharam Pal, UT Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, will distribute prizes to the winners of different competitions held during the 51st Rose Festival on Sunday at 3pm.

Results of various competitions

The winners of Rose prince and princess competition include Udayveer Singh, Mehransh, Degvir Singh, Anhad Singh, Keshav Singla, Prabhnoor Singh, Tavcharnan Kaur, Annaya Gambhir, Innayat Verma, Dharika Inyat Kaur and

Mehranat Kaur

The winners of Rose king and queen (senior citizen) were Dr Pirthi Sharma, Mrs Karuna Sharma and best couple Col Vidosh Kumar Sabharwal and Mrs

Rashmi Sabharwal

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

The winners of Mr and Miss Rose competition were Jashanpreet Singh, Jappanjot Singh, Kanwar Gulati and Tamisha Bhardwaj

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 01:08 IST
Next Story

Camping in Delhi, BSP chief eyes pan-India boost for party image

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close