Day 2: Nati dance, Bengali music enthrall crowds at Rose Festival

Cultural events, performances and competitions marked the second day of the three-day Chandigarh Rose Festival at Rose Garden, Sector 16 here on Saturday.

While Punjabi and Bengali musical shows arranged by Bangiya Sanskritik Sammilani, Chandigarh, enthralled the audience by their performance, there were also other attractions, beginning with yoga session at main stage followed by Rose prince and princess event, and a photography competition.

The main attraction of the day was the Mr and Mrs Rose competition in addition cultural programmes by artistes from various parts of the country as well as local artistes from schools and colleges.

Different competitions and shows including traditional folk dance of Punjab (Bhangra), traditional Nagada and folk dance of Rajasthan (Ghoomar) were also organised during the second day, along with the light and sound show.

There was also a Himachali Nati performance.

Dharam Pal, UT Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, will distribute prizes to the winners of different competitions held during the 51st Rose Festival on Sunday at 3pm.

Results of various competitions

The winners of Rose prince and princess competition include Udayveer Singh, Mehransh, Degvir Singh, Anhad Singh, Keshav Singla, Prabhnoor Singh, Tavcharnan Kaur, Annaya Gambhir, Innayat Verma, Dharika Inyat Kaur and

Mehranat Kaur

The winners of Rose king and queen (senior citizen) were Dr Pirthi Sharma, Mrs Karuna Sharma and best couple Col Vidosh Kumar Sabharwal and Mrs

Rashmi Sabharwal

The winners of Mr and Miss Rose competition were Jashanpreet Singh, Jappanjot Singh, Kanwar Gulati and Tamisha Bhardwaj