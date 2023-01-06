Day 2 of Himachal Assembly: Sukhu rushes to Delhi for urgent meeting on Cabinet formation

The second day of the Himachal Pradesh assembly session concluded with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu rushing to New Delhi to discuss important party strategy. As per sources, Sukhu has been called to Delhi to further deliberate the much-awaited Cabinet list. The opposition has trained guns on the Congress for holding a session without designated portfolios.

The second day of the session included a vote of thanks to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania who has been a five-time MLA from Chamba. Individual MLAs expressed their gratitude while providing suggestions for better functioning.

Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh talked about how legislators from different states can visit the Vidhan Sabha for training and exchange of information. He also mentioned that the Vidhan Sabha is located in Kangra and is a symbol of ’emotional bonding’ for the entire state.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, former HPCC chief and the first-time MLA from Theog, requested that the House, in the future, will allow young parliamentarians to speak their voice as well. He specifically referred to Chaitanya Sharma who is the youngest MLA in the house at 28 years old.

The legislators urged the Speaker to be fair in the discussions and to only allow debates over legitimate issues.

Governor RV Arlekar also reached the Vidhan Sabha and a vote of thanks will be held on the final day of the session on Friday. A discussion on bills related to financial management will also take place on the final day.

Political Pulse | Rahul Yatra: Himachal finally gets a halt long after polls as march resumes Tuesday

The House Session was held in the backdrop of intense lobbying for the cabinet berths. Several leaders are in conversation with the Chief Minister to increase their chances of getting a portfolio at the last minute.

Advertisement

With the CM’s visit to Delhi, speculation about the final list of names has only increased. From first-timers to seasoned politicians, several fronts are currently open but the final decision rests on the party high command in Delhi, said sources.