Day 2 of Chandigarh’s Rose Festival; here’s what you can enjoy

As Chandigarh’s Rose Festival enters its second day on Saturday, let’s take a look at the events lined up for the day.

The flower show was inaugurated at at Zakir Rose Garden in Sector 16 on Friday by Union Territory administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

There are 831 varieties of roses, different hues decorating the landscape, breathtaking floral displays, innovative new designs and exotic exhibits in this flower show. A brass and pipe band competition, photography exhibition, Bollywood (junior) artists show, cultural evening and a light-and-sound show add to charms of the show.

The corporation has also given space for setting up a food court as part of the flower show. It has arranged the flower show as a “zero-waste event” and displayed all the rose varieties on LED screens at the park.

It also showcases various Swachh Bharat Mission activities besides launching Swachhata Ke Puzzles—small jigsaw puzzles of pictures on themes such as waste segregation, types of waste, no littering in public places and saying no to plastics.

Today’s events at the Rose Festival

9.00 a.m. to 10.00 am Yoga & meditation class at Main stage

9.00 a.m. Rose Prince and Rose Princess Competition (different stage)

10.00 a.m. Photography competition

10.35 a.m. Punjabi Bhangra and Nagada folk dances

11.00 a.m. Ghumar dance by artists from Haryana

11.10 a.m. Fag and Dhamaal by artists from Haryana

11.20 a.m. Puppet show by artists from New Delhi

11.30 a.m. Rose King & Rose Queen (senior citizen)

3.00 p.m. Mr Rose & Miss Rose Competition

4.00 p.m. Ghoomar dance

4.30 p.m. Musical evening by artists from West Bengal

5.00 p.m. Musical performance by Punjabi artists

7.00 p.m. Light & sound show