DAV College running MBA course: PU panel to submit report on Monday

The Institute of Management at DAV College, Sector 10, has allegedly granted admission to students even before the report of an inspection committee, appointed to look into the requirements of the MBA course, was submitted to Panjab University.

Sources said the college had granted admission to at least eight students before fulfilling the panel’s recommendations. While principal B C Josan was unavailable for comment on the matter, the college is seeking an extension and temporary affiliation from PU for its MBA course. The course already has second-year students who enrolled last year.

An inspection committee from PU was appointed to look into the matter and visited the college in May, July and August. It found that the college has failed to comply with recommendations of a committee formed last year.

“This year’s inspection committee will submit its final report to the authorities on Monday,” said Prof Karamjeet Singh, Dean of Business Management and Commerce.

The college was allowed to start the course in July last year after the Syndicate gave the nod for temporary affiliation for 60 seats after imposing some conditions.

Last year’s panel had pointed out that there was no standalone institution for running the course. Also, the college had transferred staff from the existing college faculty when the rules demanded that the institution should hire new faculty for the course. Another major condition was that admission will be on the basis of CAT (Common Admission Test) 2017 scores.

Sources said the college allegedly flouted the admission criteria by taking students on the basis of their scores in the Management Entrance Test (MET) conducted by the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) at PU. Also, while the MBA institute required its own director and principal, DAV college principal Dr B C Josan was appointed the director.

On August 23, along with the protest against installation of mobile towers, the DAV College Teachers’ Union too protested against this “fraudulent” course.

However, a member of the inspection committee, who did not want to be named, said, “It’s not a fraudulent degree at all. It’s the same degree that the University Business School offers and with the same syllabus. Its admission criteria is the same too.”

In May, during its first round of inspection, the panel examined the report of last year’s committee and found a basic objection. Since the college is a separate entity, it should have its own faculty and infrastructure for running the course. According to the last year’s survey committee report, the college has three laboratories dedicated to the course. But the protesting teachers alleged that the management institute was using up the resources of the college for its own purpose when it was supposed to have its own infrastructure.

The committee suggested that the college must appoint a regular director and principal by June 25, but the condition remained unfulfilled by the time the panel came for its next visit in July.

On August 21, the college informed the panel on its third round of inspection that they had appointed four teachers, including an associate professor and three assistant professors. However, the woman appointed as the director refused to join.

Sources said the panel has made 14 to 15 “stringent” recommendations. While the panel has proposed affiliation in the report, the college will be given two more months to fulfil all the criteria.

An official said, “This course is a prestigious course and the university wants to ensure students’ protection. If the college does not fulfil the criteria, the panel will be forced to cancel the affiliation.”

In such a case, the official added, children will be transferred to the university as they were the priority. “The system cannot be taken for a ride and the college has acted in an unprofessional manner in this matter,” the official said.

