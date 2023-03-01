DAV College alumnus elected as chairman of ICAI, Chandigarh chapter

An alumnus of DAV College, Chandigarh, and a city-based Chartered Accountant, Vishal Puri, has been elected as the chairman of the Northern India Regional Centre of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Chandigarh chapter), Tuesday.

Puri, 42, qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2008 and has been elected as chairman for a duration of one year (2023-24). Earlier, he has served as treasurer (2020-21), secretary (2021-22) and vice chairman (2022-23).

The other office bearers who were elected on Tuesday were Abhishek Singh Chauhan as the vice-chairman, Parmod Kumar Vats (secretary), Vincy Chadha (as treasurer), and Rachit Goyal was elected as chairman of Northern India Chartered Accountants Student Association for 2023-24.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, via The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949. The institute functions under the administrative control of Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs and has five regional councils and 164 branches across the country. In addition, it has also set up 34 chapters outside India.

Founded 74 years ago with just 1,700 members, the institute has grown today to cross the mark of 3.5 lakh members and approximately 7.58 lakh students.