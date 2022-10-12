In daughter’s death under wheels, deja vu for UT Police volunteer: Father too died in mishap

THE fatal road accident on Sunday night has left Deepak Kumar (30), a home guard volunteer with UT Police, completely shattered. His five-year old only child, Vaani, was crushed under the rear wheels of the speeding truck, and the right leg of his wife, Jyoti Devi (30) had to be amputated. The accident has reminded Deepak Kumar of a seven-year-old tragedy from 2015, when he lost his father, Raj Kumar, in road accident.

“Vaani was the only person for whom we were living but now she is no more. She was in LKG. After Vaani’s birth, our relatives suggested us to have another child but we were content. The dreams we had for her cannot be put into words. It was a horrific scene when the truck hit us from the rear and my daughter was crushed under its wheels. My wife’s leg was also completely crushed. I was injured too but I was conscious. However, after witnessing the horror my family was put through, I fainted. Subsequently, I rushed Jyoti to PGIMER, where doctors amputated her damaged leg. Vaani was declared brought dead. Doctors claimed that, now Jyoti is out of danger,” Deepak Kumar told The Indian Express.

He added, “I learnt that the truck driver was nabbed by passersby, who thrashed him. I urge senior police officers to book him under stricter charges. Prior to where the accident happened, there was a police naka. I am sure that the truck driver jumped the naka before hitting us, as we were waiting for the signal to turn green”.

Deepak’s father, Raj Kumar, was returning after work, when an unknown vehicle hit his two-wheeler near Sector 16 cricket stadium roundabout. “My father was also an volunteer in the Chandigarh police.”

The family riding on a scooter was returning to their house in Dera Bassi when the incident happened at Airport Light point on Dakshin Marg. Jyoti was riding the two-wheeler while Deepak and Vaani were pillion riders.

Meanwhile, the truck driver Rajesh Kumar fractured one of his legs when he was assaulted by the agitated mob. He is admitted to GMCH 32. His condition is stable. Station House Officer (SHO) Sector 31 police station, Inspector Baldev Kumar, said, “A legal opinion is being taken on whether Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) is applicable on the truck driver Rajesh Kumar. He is under observation. Police will arrest him once he is discharged from the hospital”.