Daughters are embodiment of power, Haryana’s women athletes best examples of empowerment: President Murmu

Praising the daughters of Haryana for presenting the best examples of women empowerment for the entire country, President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said that women should be made more and more strong, asserting that they face many challenges and obstacles in their lives.

“Daughters are the embodiment of power. Every family should cooperate in taking daughters forward in every field. The way Haryana’s daughters have raised the pride of their families and state on the global stage in the field of sports is one of the best examples of women empowerment,” said Murmu.

The President made the remarks after interacting with ASHA workers, doctors, and women athletes of Haryana on the the second day of her two-day visit to state.

“If men and women walk together, then the family, society and the country will progress. However, women face more challenges in their life than men, so it is the responsibility of the family, society and government to nurture and empower the girl child,” said Murmu.

She praised the state government for the successful implementation of the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign.

During the programme, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker from Ambala, who is also associated with the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign shared her experiences about a drive against illegal sex determination tests. She said she took part in 19 raids against the illegal sex determination tests. She also shared how she prevented a neighbour from carrying out an abortion after she had undergone the sex determination test. The ASHA worker said the girl is now seven-year-old and was being well taken care of by the family.

When the President asked the ASHA worker whether she gets support from her family when she has to go out for work at night, she replied in affirmative.

An Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) worker posted in the Jhajjar district said she had worked in decoy operations against sex determination tests and had helped in the arrest of 10 persons and a nurse.

Anganwadi worker Karamjit Kaur said after the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign was launched in 2015, several awareness campaigns and rallies were undertaken.

She said in the Yamunanagar district, the sex ratio has improved from 818 to 938 females per 1,000 males.

Woman mountaineer Anita Kundu from Hisar, who hoisted the tricolour three times at Mount Everest and the highest peaks of the seven continents, shared her life experiences and said she drove a tractor and did farming. Kundu shared how her mother supported her after her father’s death.

Pooja Sihag, the bronze medalist in the women’s freestyle 76-kg category in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said it was her father’s dream that she becomes a sportsperson. She also said after her father’s death, her mother always motivated her to move forward.

Murmu said she felt happy to note how much energy the women have and stressed, this ‘urja’ should not remain limited within a family.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the mindset of people has changed and they now celebrate the birth of girls. He said now the families fully cooperate in educating and taking their daughters forward in every field. “Today the daughters of Haryana are moving forward in every field and along with their families, the Haryana government is also helping the daughters so that they can achieve new heights in life and bring laurels to their family, state and country,” said Khattar.