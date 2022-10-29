Daughter of sanitation worker secures MBBS seat at GMCH-32: ‘My strength is my confidence’

EDUCATION, they say, is the great leveler, and the words couldn’t have rung truer than in the success story of 19-year-old Priya, who has defied many challenges and odds to pursue and achieve her dream of securing a seat in this year’s MBBS programme at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, with a category rank (reserved quota) of 9.

This is the only college that Priya’s heart was set on, and she did not opt for counselling in any other college, for she had complete faith that she would get into her first and only choice — GMCH-32. “All formalities of the admission process were completed today, and I got my badge from college. I start classes on November 15. It is a proud moment for all of us,” said Priya while not hiding her smile. The daughter of Hanuman Prasad, a safai karamchari in the Government Polyclinic, MDC-4, Panchkula, and Saroj Kumari, a Kangaroo Mother Care support worker in Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, Priya attributes her success to her parents’ encouragement, her teachers’ constant guidance and her own will and hard work to make the best of what she had.

Priya, a resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh, studied at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Sector 25, a residential school, from Class VI to Class XII on full scholarship, with admission to the school based on an entrance test. Her father says that as a little girl, Priya would accompany him to the polyclinic, and see the doctors there interact with patients and do their work, “She was in awe and was inspired by them. Since then, she wanted to be a doctor and has done all of us proud by working towards it and taking the first major step toward her goal. Her success is what I have earned in Chandigarh in all these decades. Everyone in the polyclinic has been so supportive of our efforts and they are so elated with this news,” said Hanuman, adding how his entire family in his village in Haryana was celebrating the news of his daughter creating a benchmark for others.

A national-level basketball player, and a gold medalist in martial arts, Priya says she took a year off after her Class XII in 2021, to prepare for NEET, and cleared it in her second attempt this year. As coaching in institutes were very expensive, Priya cleared the entrance and interview to get admission in Dakshina Foundation, which prepares students for JEE and NEET, and for one year, lived in Pune to prepare.

“The coaching would start at 7 am and end at 5 pm, and after that, we would do self-study. In the evenings, the students would take a break and walk and talk but would end up clearing our doubts about the exams. Physics was a subject that I found tough, but we had a lot of support from the teachers,” said Priya, who hopes to specialise in the field of surgery.

Priya’s mother Saroj looks at her daughter’s success as a gift. What makes this achievement even more commendable, she added, is that Priya did it all on her own. “From the paperwork to the studies, the process of admissions, entrances, interacting with officials, paying the fee for the college and hostel, getting her medical tests, she would tell us she would manage on her own, and we didn’t need to accompany her. I studied only till Class X. She is the one who has been teaching me always. Priya will be the first doctor in our family. She has been so busy that she has not eaten well in many weeks. To celebrate I will make her favourite noodles for her. My brother has distributed 15 kilos of ladoos in the village and before she starts college and moves to the hostel, we will all celebrate together,” shared Saroj.

Priya says she will now be busy preparing for college and spending some time with her friends. For others who aspire to be something, Priya says the most important aspect was confidence in one’s own ability. “My strength is my confidence and the belief that it will be done,” she said while holding the blue badge for her new college close, the words on which read, ‘In service of humanity.’